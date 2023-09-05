UK supermajor BP has inked a third long-term liquefied natural gas offtake contract with the developers of the $5.1 billion Woodfibre LNG export facility in Canada’s British Columbia.

The new contract between the two parties is for 0.45 million tonnes per annum of LNG for a period of 15 years.

According to BP, it means that all of the LNG production from the Woodfibre LNG export project is now committed for sale to BP, with a firm offtake totalling 1.95 mtpa and the remainder on a flexible basis.

“As the world seeks secure, affordable and lower carbon energy, global demand for LNG is expected to grow and this additional Canadian supply source will further enhance BP’s supply positions in the Pacific region,” said BP vice president of global LNG trading Jonathan Shepard.

Due on stream in 2027 and powered with renewable hydroelectricity, the 2.1 mtpa Woodfibre LNG project is destined to be the lowest-emission LNG export facility in the world.