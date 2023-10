BP is approaching the finishing line for the start-up of its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, after the development was plagued with delays and the replacement of a key contractor.

Addressing analysts in conference call on Tuesday morning after the release of its third quarter results, BP’s interim chief executive office Murray Auchincloss said the UK supermajor is focused on pushing phase one of GTA online.