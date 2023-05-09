UK supermajor BP remains on track to produce first gas by the end of this year from its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, although close attention is being paid to progress on the development’s subsea workscope.different economic agendas and security concerns.

The project is expected to tap some of the 15 trillion cubic feet of gas held in the deep-water field that lies on the maritime boundary between the Mauritania and Senegal, and BP has had to grapple with the two countries different economic agendas and security concerns to make progress with the development.