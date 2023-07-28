Supermajor BP has signed a long-term LNG supply deal with Austria’s OMV in the latest move designed to improve European energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The 10-year sale and purchase agreement between OMV and BP covers an annual supply of 1 million tonnes of LNG from 2026, the Austrian company said on Friday.

Jonty Shepard, VP global LNG trading & origination at BP, said LNG was essential part of the energy transition.

"Europe is a significant LNG market and this agreement with OMV further demonstrates our LNG supply capability in the region, supporting security of supply for our European customers," he added.

BP will supply OMV from its global LNG portfolio. Cargoes will be received and re-gasified at the Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where OMV holds regasification capacity, or at other terminals in Europe.

“An OMV key priority is to drive forward our ongoing diversification of supply sources that encompasses gas from our own production and external sources from Norway, as well as additional LNG volumes,” said OMV chief executive officer Alfred Stern.

“In tandem with booking additional gas [import pipeline] transport capacities until 2028, the agreement with BP reflects our significant contribution to the security of supply to customers in Austria and Europe.”

Russian gas supplies

In a conference call on Friday, Stern said that Russian gas giant Gazprom completely stopped delivering natural gas to the German market under their contract with OMV in 2022, with deliveries not resuming this year.

Under a second contract with OMV for gas supplies to Austria, Gazprom returned to fulfilling its 100% contractual obligations in February this year, Stern said, after deliveries fluctuated between 20% and 70% of the minimal 'take-or-pay' contracted volume in 2022.

Stern said that this second contact with Gazprom runs until 2040, and the company will continue to import Russian gas unless unable to do so because of sanctions or other restrictions.

He assured that, if Russia were to halt its current gas deliveries to Austria, OMV would be capable of fulfilling its obligations to local customers by using alternative import routes.

Gazprom has been sending just over 42 million cubic metres of gas per day via Ukraine to Central Europe at the end of July, with about 5 MMcmd of than landing in Ukraine's neighbour Moldova and the rest flowing to Slovakia, Austria and Italy.

News of the deal came as OMV reported a drop in profit and opened up about its largest domestic gas discovery in 40 years.