US liquefied natural gas exporter Venture Global has upped the ante in its increasingly public dispute with LNG foundation customers, including Shell and BP, after the European heavyweights sought intervention from the joint EU-US Task Force on energy security to help resolve the matter, claiming the Calcasieu Pass LNG operator had “engaged in misconduct and refused to honour its contractual commitments… in order to engage in profiteering”.
'Bully a newcomer': Venture Global hits back as battle intensifies with supermajors
Venture Global slams long-term customers’ ‘highly coordinated attack’ on its business and reputation
14 November 2023 7:25 GMT Updated 14 November 2023 10:10 GMT
