Canada’s long-brewing ambition to become a liquefied natural gas exporter will finally be realised in 2025, the expected start-up date for phase one of the Shell-operated LNG Canada project, the first in a queue of export schemes that backers hope will make the country a significant player in the fast-expanding North American LNG business.
Canada gears up for long-awaited debut on world LNG stage
Handful of new British Columbia projects look likely to succeed — with vital First Nations participation
8 September 2023 10:57 GMT Updated 8 September 2023 10:57 GMT
