Cash-strapped Petrofac has landed an important contract for work on BP’s delayed multibillion-dollar Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

First exports from this challenging liquefied natural gas development are due to flow in the third quarter of this year, once problematic subsea work has been completed and the scheme's floating production, storage and offloading and floating LNG vessels have been hooked up and commissioned to existing infrastructure .

Petrofac said it has secured a four-year operations services contract from BP worth “multimillion-dollars”.

Called a master services agreement, the contract has a wide scope and includes onshore and offshore management and supervision, provision of personnel as well as equipment maintenance.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “Having supplied operation services for the FPSO and LNG hub since 2022, and developed operational procedures in 2021, this additional scope demonstrates BP’s confidence in Petrofac and supports our selective geographic expansion strategy.

The LNG hub comprises a shallow water breakwater behind which will sit the FLNG vessel plus supporting infrastructure such as utilities and accommodation facilities.

Rebecca King, BP’s head of production for Mauritania and Senegal, added: “Petrofac already supplies the GTA project with deck crew services. This award to supply mechanical handling services across our nearshore and deepwater facilities can only strengthen our relationship.”