Major UK energy utility Centrica has signed a $8.5 billion agreement with US-based Delfin Midstream to buy liquefied natural gas from 2027, in a bid to strengthen the UK’s energy security.

Centrica and US developer Delfin Midstream agreed to a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG offtake on a Free on Board (FOB) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.

Operations and first LNG are expected to commence at the Delfin Deepwater Port in 2027.

Under the agreement, the British utility is to receive around 14 LNG cargoes per annum, which could provide sufficient energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years, said Centrica.

The two companies in August 2022 concluded a head of agreement for the potential LNG supply.

The current deal follows a three-year supply agreement that Centrica has with Equinor that will heat 4.5 million UK homes through to 2024 , and the reopening of UK company's Rough gas storage facility in October 2022.

The facility provides half of the UK's total gas storage capacity with the potential to store over 50 billion cubic feet of gas, enough to heat almost 10% of UK homes throughout winter, added Centrica.

Traditionally, a portion of LNG volumes making landfall in the UK gets traded to continental Europe through an interconnector between Belgium and Britain due to the island nation’s limited underground gas storage.

“Natural Gas is an essential transition fuel in the move to net zero and securing international agreements such as this are vital to the UK's energy security,” said Centrica group chief executive Chris O'Shea.

“As well as strengthening the trade links between the UK and US, this deal — alongside reopening Rough and our major deal with Equinor — shows that Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK's energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis."

Following the signing Dudley Poston, Delfin chief executive said: "There is growing global demand for long-term, scalable LNG supply. With the offtake capacity for Delfin's first FLNG Vessel now sold, we continue to move towards [the] final investment decision and bring this important project forward, becoming a partner to countries like the UK as it continues to make progress bolstering national energy security and driving down prices with clean, reliable LNG."