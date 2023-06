US gas supplier Cheniere has signed a second long-term LNG contract in under a week.

It’s latest agreement is to supply liquefied natural gas to Chinese private energy company ENN for 20 years.

The sales and purchase agreement signed between Cheniere’s subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, and ENN Natural Gas’ subsidiary, ENN LNG, cover about 1.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG, sold on a free on board basis and indexed to the Henry Hub market price LNG benchmark, Cheniere said on Monday.