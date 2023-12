US liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy has signed agreements with Canada’s Arc Resources which are expected to support the Sabine Pass expansion project and secure increased LNG supplies into Europe.

The two parties entered into a long-term integrated production marketing gas supply agreement related to Sabine Pass Liquefaction Stage V (SPL Stage 5).

The strategic partnership aims to propel the commercialisation of the Sabine Pass liquefaction expansion project (SPL Expansion Project).