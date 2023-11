US liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere has agreed a long-term LNG supply deal with Austria’s OMV, as the European company strives to boost its home nation’s energy security.

Under the agreement, Cheniere will supply up to 12 LNG cargoes each year, or up to 850,000 tonnes per annum of LNG, starting in 2029.

The volumes will be received and regasified through the Netherlands’s Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam, where OMV holds long-term regasification capacities.