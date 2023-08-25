No sooner had Woodside Energy agreed terms with unionised workers at its key gas assets offshore Australia, which essentially averted industrial action that could have derailed operations at its North West Shelf LNG project, workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone projects have elected to down tools.

Chevron's unionised workers on Thursday voted to authorise the Offshore Alliance of unions to call a strike at the company's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects.

“We’re aware employees at the Gorgon and Wheatstone onshore gas facilities have voted in support of industrial action as part of a ballot organised by their representatives,” a Chevron Australia spokesperson told Upstream.

“While we don’t believe that industrial action is necessary for agreement to be reached, we recognise employees have the right to take protected industrial action and we will continue to take steps to maintain safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption at our facilities.”

“For years, Chevron have stood over, threatened, intimidated and bullied its Wheatstone and Gorgon workforce. But under the industrial direction of the Offshore Alliance, the Chevron West Coast workforce have got unionised, organised and are fighting back against Chevron's ‘industrial bastardry’,” the Offshore Alliance said in a Facebook post.

The Offshore Alliance has 98% union density on the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities and members have voted 100% in favour of taking Protected Industrial Action in support of a union Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA).

“Key sectors of Chevron's senior Australian management are a rabble, and they have no idea of what they are doing at the bargaining table. They are clueless about what the words ‘mutual agreement' mean.

“Chevron are now about to cop an industrial belt for their sins. This mob of industrial recalcitrants are only matched in their industrial bastardry by their stupidity,” added the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers' Union.

At Thursday’s vote on Protected Industrial Action (PIA), 249 of the OA’s members on 253 members on Chevron’s Gorgon facility voted in the ballot and 100% were in support of PIA; while all six of the Electrical Trades Union’s members at Gorgon voted in support of the PIA.

All of the OA and ETU’s workers on Chevron’s Wheatstone downstream facility who voted in yesterday’s ballot supported the PIA too.

Results of another strike ballot for workers at a separate Wheatstone facility are due on 28 August.

“We will also continue to work through the bargaining process as we seek outcomes that are in the interests of both employees and the company,” added the Chevron spokesperson.

The Offshore Alliance must give Chevron seven working days' notice before commencing any strike action.

Woodside’s deal, which will be finalised and sent to the unions on Monday, comes with a significant pay increase, prevents the Australian operator from replacing workers with hired labour or contractors, and will require a majority vote of employees for any roster changes.