Unionised workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Australia have now commenced a ban on carrier loadings as they step up protected industrial action (PIA) in their protracted dispute over pay and conditions.

Thursday’s ramping up of PIA came in tandem with a trip at the two-train 8.9 million tonnes per annum Wheatstone liquefaction project which, while short-lived, sent more jitters through the global LNG market.

US Chevron said it was working to restart full LNG production at Wheatstone after the turbine tripped on one of the two liquefaction trains.

“The 1411 Turbine has tripped on the Wheatstone downstream facility and one of the trains is now down to 50% capacity. All of this kicked in whilst the plant was being manned by Chevron's inexperienced and non-competent BCP (business continuity plan) workforce,” the Offshore Alliance claimed a Facebook post on Thursday.

“The Chevron ideologues and industrial zealots who thought they could get away without Offshore Alliance labour on their west coast facilities are now finding out that their fantasy dreams are turning into an industrial nightmare.”

However, Upstream understands from an informed source that the trip at Wheatstone — which is not an uncommon occurrence at liquefaction facilities around the globe — was in no way related to the workforce at the facility at the time.

“The cause has been identified and restart activities have commenced,” a Chevron spokesperson was quoted by local media.

“Domestic gas facilities are unaffected.”

Chevron has yet to respond to an Upstream request for comment on the latest status of the industrial action at its Australian LNG facilities at the time of publication.

The operator and its employee unions are set to start mediation on 18 September – four days before a scheduled hearing by the Fair Work Commission which Chevron hopes will lead to arbitration media by the Commission.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Offshore Alliance — that comprises the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia — told the Australian Financial Review that its members “in many different work areas across the three separate facilities are meeting regularly to determine what [industrial] action they will take as a team”.

“That strike action could take many forms from single one-hour stoppages to longer action, and this action may differ from team to team, or it could be collective action consistent across all 500 members,” the OA spokesperson said.

Notified action that started yesterday (14 September) includes daily bans on mooring carriers and loading them with LNG and condensate cargoes.