US supermajor Chevron is working towards restarting full production at its 15.6 million tonnes per annum Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Australia after an “electrical incident” that occurred 10 days ago, which has impacted one of the three 5.2 million tpa liquefaction trains.

“Chevron Australia is working to return to full LNG production from the Gorgon gas facility following an electrical incident affecting one LNG production train,” a Chevron Australia spokesperson confirmed to Upstream via email.