Chinese contractor China National Chemical Engineering (CNCE) and LNGFlex Limited, a subsidiary of Bison Energy of the United Arab Emirates, have signed a contract covering engineering, procurement and construction services for two liquefied natural gas projects in Pakistan.

The first — V-LNG, or the Pluto project — involves establishing what the companies called a “virtual pipeline supply chain” featuring an LNG receiving terminal, onshore LNG storage tank area, filling facilities and associated infrastructure in the Karachi Port area.