China’s Wison New Energies, formerly Wison Offshore & Marine, has started pre-front-end engineering and design work for two floating liquefied natural gas projects in Nigeria.

Wison on Monday confirmed it has initiated the design validation and pre-FEED phase for the two FLNG projects.

Following the signing of the contract and disbursement of mobilisation funding, Wison New Energies officially commenced the pre-FEED phase for two 3 million tonnes per annum FLNG projects, respectively owned by Nigerian companies Ace Gas and FLNG and Transoceanic Gas & Power.

Wison New Energies, which is entrusted with the the FLNG facilties’ design and engineering, procurement and construction of the units, noted the work is to support the “design one and build two” strategy for Ace and Transoceanic projects for offshore Escravos and Pennington, respectively.

“Wison is excited to see the project has been officially entering into the pre-FEED stage. We’re confident that our FLNG EPCIC experience will guarantee a successful and efficient delivery. We are excited about advancing to the next stage in the near future,” said Fan Jian, Nigeria country manager of Wison New Energies.

Transoceanic’s FLNG project is located offshore Pennington and is designed to supply 3 million tpa of LNG to the international market and deliver volumes of associated liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate to the domestic market.

Article continues below the advert

Ace Gas and FLNG’s project is located offshore Escravos and is also designed to supply 3 million tpa of LNG to overseas customers and LPG to the local market.

Commenting on the milestone, Chris Nwokolo, group chief executive from Ace Gas and FLNG said: "We’re excited about the collaboration with Wison New Energies. We thank our team, partners and the government for their efforts and support in ensuring this project becomes a reality.”