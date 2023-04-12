Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant Sinopec has been selected by QatarEnergy to participate in the North Field East (NFE) liquefied natural gas expansion project.

Qatar is one of the world’s leading exporters of LNG and the $28.75 billion NFE project will increase the country’s LNG export capacity to 110 million tpa from the current 77 million tpa.

The agreement between the two companies will see QatarEnergy transfer to Sinopec a 5% interest in the equivalent of one NFE train with a capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum of LNG.