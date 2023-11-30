Chinese yard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore Engineering (CIMC SOE) has inked a deal with Wartsila Gas Solutions to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction of a re-gasification module for the LNG Croatia project.

This collaboration follows a prior agreement between Wartsila and LNG Hrvatska in September, aligning with efforts to enhance the liquefied natural gas offerings and expand the regasification capabilities of the LNG Croatia floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessel.