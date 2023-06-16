All 192 modules for the first phase of the Shell-led LNG Canada project have been completed, with the final batch sailing away from China last week for installation at the liquefied natural gas export terminal’s Kitimat site in British Columbia.

The C$40 billion (US$30.2 billion) project aims to be Canada’s first LNG export terminal, with sales to Asia helping drive the country’s ambition to become a world-class player in the sector.

Shell’s head of upstream and integrated gas Zoe Yujnovich said earlier this week at the supermajor’s capital markets day event that work on the LNG Canada plant is more than 80% complete and on track for first cargo by mid-decade.

COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industry (CFHI) — the 50:50 joint venture between China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) and US contractor Fluor — was contracted to build all 192 modules and held the completion ceremony for the final batch at the end of May at the venture’s fabrication plant in Zhuhai, China.

Of the 192 modules, the Zhuhai facility in southern China’s Guangdong province built 157 utility and electrical modules, with a steel weight of 108,000 tonnes.

COOEC’s facility in Qingdao city in Shandong province, meanwhile, handled 35 processing modules and pipe racks, with a total steel weight of 179,00 tonnes, according to information posted on COOEC’s website and China’s People’s Daily.

Article continues below the advert

LNG Canada chief executive Jason Klein late last year said that phase one was on track to export first voluesm by the middle of the decade.

Shell holds a 40% stake in LNG Canada and is partnered by Malaysia’s Petronas on 25%, PetroChina and Japan’s Mitsubishi each on 15%, and South Korea’s Kogas on 5%.