The Colombian government has again postponed the deadline for bid submissions in the long-delayed tender for the construction of a proposed liquefied natural gas import terminal, due to concerns about scant interest among potential investors.

Colombia is seeking a contractor to build, own and operate an LNG regasification facility in the Pacific seaport city of Buenaventura, with investments estimated at between $700 million and $900 million.

Nicknamed Pacific LNG, the project is part of Colombia’s plan to enhance its gas supply infrastructure by providing a second port of entry that would complement the nation’s sole existing LNG import terminal in the city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast.