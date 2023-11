Technip Energies is eyeing a bid pipeline of more than 75 million tonnes per annum of new liquefied natural gas capacity, according to the French contractor’s chief executive, Arnaud Pieton.

Pieton said during a conference call with analysts on Thursday that the global LNG market “remains robust, particularly in the near-term” and the company is “well positioned to selectively secure important contracts in the coming 12 to 24 months”.