Delfin Midstream has entered into a design and engineering contract with Wison Offshore to develop floating liquefied natural gas vessels for application in the US.

US-based Delfin is accelerating the development of the remaining FLNG vessel slots at the company’s deep-water port project currently under construction in North America in light of the strong market outlook for cleaner burning fuels in Asia and growing demand in Europe.

Teaming up with Wison will allow Delfin to build new FLNG vessels to export US natural gas to worldwide markets.

“Sharing our commitment and entrepreneurial spirit, Wison’s goal is to continue into a full FEED later this year such that FLNG vessel construction can start at their shipyard in mid-2024,” said Delfin chief operating officer Wouter Pastoor.

Delfin has been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tonnes per annum.

The company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services, and is in the final phase towards a final investment decision on its first two FLNG vessels.