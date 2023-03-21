US developer Sempra Infrastructure has announced it will go ahead with development of the Port Arthur LNG phase one project in Texas.

Port Arthur is one of a roster of liquefied natural gas projects the energy infrastructure company is developing along the US Gulf of Mexico and Pacific coasts, with others under development in Louisiana and Mexico.

“With strong customers, top-tier equity sponsors in ConocoPhillips and KKR and a world-class contractor in Bechtel, this project has the potential to become one of America’s most significant energy infrastructure investments over time,” said chief executive Jeffrey W Martin announcing the final investment decision on Monday.