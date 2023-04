Independent tank storage company Vopak is to become a stakeholder in a Dutch liquefied natural gas facility.

Vopak and terminal owner Gasunie, the Dutch gas grid operator, agreed for the company to acquire a 50% stake in EemsEnergyTerminal, the floating storage and regasification facility set up in Eemshaven in 2022.

The Eemshaven FSRU was the first that came into operation at the height of the energy crisis in Europe last year, and took only six months to deploy since it was first proposed.