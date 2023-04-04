The newly-commissioned regasification terminal at the Finnish port of Inkoo has received its first liquefied natural gas from Venture Global of the US.

The Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit is one of a score of new terminals European countries have sought to deploy in record time to increase import capacity for LNG and secure alternative supplies following the disruption to Russian pipeline gas flows.

The Finnish terminal on Monday received its first cargo from US supplier Venture Global, delivered by international energy trader Vitol, the companies said.