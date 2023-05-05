The first cargo of liquefied natural gas has arrived at the soon-to-be commissioned regasification terminal in the Italian city of Piombino.

Oil and gas major Eni has begun offloading the LNG at the terminal, which was developed and operated by Italian grid system operator Snam, Eni said on Friday.

The regasification facility is one of two being planned in Italy, and one of more than 20 projects dotted across Europe that were sanctioned last year to rapidly increase Europe’s import capacity for LNG and reduce dependence on natural gas flows from Russia.