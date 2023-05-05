The first cargo of liquefied natural gas has arrived at the soon-to-be commissioned regasification terminal in the Italian city of Piombino, said Eni, the country’s oil and gas major.

Eni has begun the offloading of its first LNG cargo delivered to the Piombino terminal, which is developed and operated by Italian grid system operator Snam, Eni said on Friday.

The regasification facility is one of two being planned in Italy, and one of more than 20 projects dotted across Europe that were sanctioned during 2022 to rapidly increase Europe’s import capacity for LNG and reduce dependence on disrupted natural gas flows from Russia.