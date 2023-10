Eni has signed a long-term contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas to Italy from the North Field East (NFE) project in Qatar.

Eni said an agreement with Qatar Energy covers 1.5 billion cubic meters per annum of LNG to be delivered to the Italian receiving terminal¨- FSRU Italia located in Piombino - with expected deliveries starting from 2026 with a duration of 27 years..