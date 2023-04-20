Italy’s Eni and Slovakia’s SPP will co-operate on trading and distribution of natural gas and liquefied natural gas supplies to Slovakia.

The two energy companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening security of supply to Slovakia, specifically through a diversification of gas sources.

The agreement was signed during a state visit to Slovakia by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

The co-operation will involve natural gas and LNG volumes supply, regasification and transport activities by Eni, for final consumption in Slovakia.