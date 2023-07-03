Eni’s second multibillion-dollar floating liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique is gaining traction, with meetings being held on environmental aspects of the deep-water scheme.

After the success of its Coral Sul FLNG scheme that came on stream in late 2022, Eni plans to contract a consortium of JGC, Samsung Heavy Industries and Technip Energies to build a replica vessel to the same specifications as the first unit.

While the Coral Sul unit is tapping gas from the southern part of the 17 trillion cubic foot Coral field, the new vessel, to be called Coral Norte FLNG, will exploit the field’s northern reaches.