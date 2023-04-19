A consortium of three companies led by Spain’s engineering contractor Tecnicas Reunidas has been awarded a contract to design and build the Stade land-based liquefied gas regasification terminal in Germany.

Stade is one of six regasification facilities that Germany has authorised since last year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing energy crisis.

It will, however, be the first land-based facility, as all others ordered or installed so far have been floating storage and regasification units charted to boost import capacity on a fast-track basis.