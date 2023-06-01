Norway’s Equinor has halted a gas leak at at its Hammerfest LNG plant in northern Norway that forced a stoppage to liquefied natural gas production at the facility.

The company said in a statement that “normalisation is under way” but added that is too early to determine when LNG output will resume at the facility, which receives and processes gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea.

Equinor said the leak occurred on Wednesday in connection with a valve in one of the plant’s cooling circuits. The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of LNG.

About 100 people were present at the plant when the incident happened. No injuries were reported.

Upstream has reached out to Equinor for comment.