Equinor is taking steps to ensure a long life for Norway’s only liquefied natural gas export facility, and is bringing the northernmost LNG facility in Europe back online following a two-week shutdown.

An Equinor spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that “we are on track as planned with Hammerfest LNG today”, regarding the resumption of LNG production at the plant in northern Norway, which receives and processes gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea.

The LNG facility located on the Arctic island of Melkoya was forced to halt production on 31 May following a gas leak.