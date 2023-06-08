Norway’s Equinor has delayed plans to restart production at the Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant, according to transparency data issued by Norwegian gas grid operator Gassco.

The plant in northern Norway, which receives and processes gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, was forced to halt production on 31 May following a gas leak at the facility.

Equinor had planned to resume LNG production at the facility on 8 June , but data issues by Gassco indicates that the plant will remain shut down until 14 June.