Equinor has doubled its US Gulf coast LNG export dealings with Cheniere Energy in a move the Norwegian energy giant says will help safeguard energy security.

The new long-term deal will cover 1.75 million tonnes per annum of LNG and span 15 years from 2027, adding to the volumes Equinor had already contracted with Cheniere.

Helge Haugane, Equinor’s senior vice president for Gas & Power, said in a statement: “Europe will need natural gas to ensure flexible energy on demand to support the build-out of more intermittent renewables and LNG will play an important role.