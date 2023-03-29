European Union energy ministers have agreed on several proposals targeting future natural gas and hydrogen market regulations in the bloc.

The European Council issued a statement after Tuesday’s meeting in Brussels saying the initiative is a bid to “design the transition of the gas sector towards renewable and low-carbon gases, in particular biomethane and hydrogen”.

The proposal would encourage the integration of hydrogen and renewable gases into existing gas infrastructure by removing tariffs for cross-border interconnections and lowering tariffs at injection points.