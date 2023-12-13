French membrane containment systems technology company GTT and China’s leading shipbuilding group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have agreed to cooperate on the optimisation of engineering of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

The strategic cooperation agreement between GTT and 12 subsidiaries of the CSSC conglomerate including Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) and Jiangnan Shipyard also involves ship design and construction, cryogenic containment technologies for LNG shipping, and LNG as fuel and smart shippingsolutions.

“This cooperation agreement with CSSC marks an important step in our development strategy in China. Together, we will explore opportunities for innovation and strengthen our position in a constantly evolving maritime sector," commented GTT chief executive Philippe Berterottiere.

As part of this agreement, GTT and CSSC aim, on one hand, to optimise the engineering of liquefied natural gas carriers - particularly on capacities ranging from 175,000 to 270,000 cubic metres - and also of the latest generation very large ethane carriers, FLNG and FRSU vessels.

On the other hand, cooperation between the two groups will aim to develop and market competitive LNG tank solutions with GTT technologies for all types of vessels, including LNG-propelled crude tankers, container ships and bulk carriers.

Hudong-Zhonghua, Jiangnan Shipyard, DSIC and SWS are among CSSC Group subsidiaries that are authorised to construct GTT technologies under technical assistance and license agreements.