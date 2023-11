Qatar’s massive expansion of its North Field liquefied natural gas production capacity is progressing “impressively” with LNG capacity set to ramp up to 126 million tonnes per annum, according to Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani, the chief executive of QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatargas).

Al Thani noted while speaking at the company’s annual town hall in Doha that the company remains “focused on the North Field Expansion and sustainability projects”.