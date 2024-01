ExxonMobil has signed a key sales and purchase agreement with Mexico Pacific for the additional supply of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas.

The Mexican player confirmed the deal on Monday and noted that the LNG will be supplied from Train 3 of its Saguaro Energia project Mexico’s west coast.

“Under the Train 3 LNG SPA, ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil) will purchase LNG on a free-on-board basis over a 20-year term,” Mexico Pacific noted.