Operations at France’s Dunkirk LNG import facility have been halted by new strike action called by workers joining in national protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, according to terminal operator Fluxys.

The Dunkirk regasification facility was halted by a week-long stoppage between 7 and 15 March, but has been operating normally since then.

Operations at the 12.4 million tonnes per annum terminal were once again drastically reduced on Tuesday, due to the one-day strike, with daily send-out to the grid at a minimum rate of 70 gigawatt hours per day, a Fluxys spokesperson to Upstream.