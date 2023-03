Viktor Zubkov, chairman of Russian State-owned Gazprom, said on Wednesday that Russia’s gas export to China will reach 100 billion cubic metres per annum upon completion of a new Siberian pipeline.

Zubkov told the Boao Forum for Asia conference in Hainan, China, that Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will negotiate a gas pipeline project — known as Sila Sibiri (Power of Siberia) 2 — designed to carry another 50 billion cubic metres.