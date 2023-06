The German company behind the Stade LNG project has teamed up with Spain’s gas grid operator to jointly develop and operate the onshore liquefied natural gas facility, which is due online in 2027.

Stade LNG developer Hanseatic Energy Hub will work with Enagas as its preferential industrial partner for the operation of the facility, the companies have announced.

Enagas has taken a 10% stake in the project, which is majority owned by the founding shareholder Hamburg-based Buss Group, and Dow.