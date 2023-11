Golar LNG is in detailed discussions on three opportunities, including in Nigeria, to redeploy its Hilli floating liquefied natural gas vessel after its contract with Perenco in Cameroon comes to an end in 2026.

The New York-listed player is also set to take delivery, in early 2024, of an LNG carrier for conversion into a 3.5 million tonne per annum liquefaction vessel — called Mark II — at a cost of about $2 billion.