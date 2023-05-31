Golar LNG is in talks with half-a-dozen potential clients in West Africa and South America about deployment of a floating liquefaction vessel, with potential takers including NNPC, Nigeria’s state oil company.

The New York-listed player currently operates the Hilli FLNG vessel in Cameroon, which it wants to redeploy in mid-2026, and will soon deliver the Gimi FLNG vessel to BP for use on its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project in Mauritania and Senegal.

For some years, Golar has been trying to secure new contracts for its FLNG units, with chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo now hoping deals could be agreed for Hilli’s redeployment in 2024, followed by a charter and final investment decision for its Mark II design vessel.