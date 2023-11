A critical C$11.2 billion (US$8.07 billion) pipeline that will transport gas from Canada’s Montney basin to a massive liquefied natural gas plant in British Columbia has been fully installed and tested.

This means that all 670 kilometres of pipe that comprise Coastal GasLink have been welded, coated, trenched, tested and backfilled and will soon be ready to supply Shell’s LNG Canada project in Kitimat with feedstock.