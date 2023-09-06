Houston-based liquified natural gas player Tellurian has inked a key agreement with compatriot Baker Hughes for the supply of eight refrigerant compression packages meant for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG project.

The two players confirmed the development on Tuesday and said the deal “secures a delivery schedule for the eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors, and control units required for Phase 1, supporting Driftwood’s ability to achieve initial LNG production in 2027.”

The approximate $14.5 billion phase one of the Driftwood LNG project envisages two trains with a combined export capacity of up to 11 million tonnes per annum(tpa).

Baker Hughes is also on schedule to complete, by early next year, fabrication of the electric-powered, zero-emissions integrated compressor line packages and other turbo machinery equipment for Driftwood Pipeline 200, following the award last year, the companies said in a joint statement.

Tellurian chief executive Octavio Simoes noted that the “agreement with Baker Hughes,” firms up its plans to secure the critical technology for Driftwood Phase 1.

Lorenzo Simonelli, the chief executive of Baker Hughes said the deal “builds on the established collaboration between Baker Hughes and Tellurian,” as the two players continue to execute on their scope for the “Driftwood Pipeline 200, which includes providing zero-emissions ICL compressor packages for their first deployment in North America.”

LNG deal falls apart

Tellurian recently lost the last of the initial foundation customers for the greenfield Driftwood LNG facility, Upstream reported.

The US player confirmed that its LNG supply deal with trader Gunvor was terminated on 1 August after the companies failed to reach consensus on the commercial terms of an amendment to their May 2021 agreement.

Gunvor was the last company standing for Tellurian’s planned Driftwood LNG project after supply deals with Shell and Vitol had earlier fallen by the wayside.

Meanwhile, the Driftwood LNG operator said last month that contractor Bechtel of the US was “progressing very well” on the construction of the liquefaction facility — having driven more than 9000 piles (45% of those required for phase one) and poured more than 10,000 cubic feet of concrete including for the storage tanks. Bechtel is working under a limited notice to proceed that was issued in March last year.

Tellurian in August reported a second-quarter net loss of more than $59.5 million compared to a net loss of some $35,000 in Q2 last year; although the company’s gas production for the three months ended 30 June 2023 totalled 17.2 billion cubic feet, almost double that of one year prior.