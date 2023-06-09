A report commissioned by TotalEnergies into the humanitarian situation in Mozambique’s insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado province spells out the challenges for two huge liquefied natural gas projects.

Authored by human rights expert Jean-Christophe Rufin, the report offers a counterpoint to the simplistic narrative that the discovery of gas offshore Cabo Delgado and the planned $20 billion Mozambique LNG project and, by inference, ExxonMobil’s even costlier Rovuma LNG scheme were the main triggers for a violent Islamist insurgency that displaced about 800,000 people.