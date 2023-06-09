A report commissioned by TotalEnergies into the humanitarian situation in Mozambique’s insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado province spells out the challenges for two huge liquefied natural gas projects.

Mozambique LNG revival edges closer as TotalEnergies unveils Cabo Delgado action plan
Authored by human rights expert Jean-Christophe Rufin, the report offers a counterpoint to the simplistic narrative that the discovery of gas offshore Cabo Delgado and the planned $20 billion Mozambique LNG project and, by inference, ExxonMobil’s even costlier Rovuma LNG scheme were the main triggers for a violent Islamist insurgency that displaced about 800,000 people.