Norway’s Hoegh LNG is looking to consolidate its position as a prime mover in a booming global liquefied natural gas sector, with new floating storage and regasification units commissioning on three different continents in 2023, the company’s commercial officer told Upstream in an exclusive interview.

A leading supplier of integrated floating LNG services, Hoegh has been at the forefront of efforts by Germany to build LNG import capacity rapidly as the country strives to replace Russian gas supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.