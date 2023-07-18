Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has locked in key long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deals with a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and French giant TotalEnergies.

The two LNG deals for volumes totalling up to 2 million tonnes per year (tpa) starting 2026 were signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to France and the United Arab Emirates, multiple media reports have claimed.

State-owned Indian giants have been increasingly scouring the world for long-term LNG supplies, stepping up engagement with operators from the US, Europe, the Middle East and Russia to surmount the challenges that a volatile spot market poses for the nation’s gas sector.

India is already the world’s fourth-largest importer of LNG, with vaulting growth that looks set to continue. Modi has said the nation’s gas consumption is set to jump by up to 500% in the coming years, along with a sizeable increase in gas infrastructure and LNG import capacity.

The new LNG deals are crucial to India’s ambition to double the share of natural gas in its energy mix.

Term deals

Adnoc LNG will supply up to 1.2 million tpa of LNG to IOC for 14 years, starting in 2026, Reuters reported. The Indian giant’s LNG agreement with Adnoc LNG marks the first such gas supply deal between the Emirati giant and an Indian state entity.

In another key agreement, TotalEnergies will be supplying annually up to 800,000 tpa of LNG to Indian Oil under a 10-year contract starting 2026, India's Financial Express claimed.

Gas share increasing

Modi said during India Energy Week earlier this year that the country is working on a “mission mode” to scale up natural gas consumption, increasing its share of the country’s energy mix to up to 15% by 2030, from the existing 6%.

He stated that India’s regasification capacity, which stood at 21 million tpa in 2014, had doubled by 2022 and is expected to significantly increase in the coming years.

India has six LNG import terminals with combined nameplate capacity of up to 42.5 million tpa, which is expected to increase up to 66.5 million tpa in the next three years.

Also, the share of LNG in India’s gas consumption is expected to increase to 70% from the current 50% over a 10-year period, sources told Upstream earlier this year.

India’s LNG imports dropped sharply from 26 million tpa in 2020 to almost 20 million tpa last year, mostly due to spiralling spot prices.

But Petronet LNG believes stable prices could even boost imports well above 30 million tpa, due to strong gas demand in India.