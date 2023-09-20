Indonesia is welcoming the proposed growth in its liquefied natural gas sector through the large Abadi export scheme and potential new projects such as the Andaman scheme, according to its Director General of Oil and Gas, Tutuka Ariadji.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where Ariadji presented Indonesia's carbon capture and storage credentials, Ariadji told Upstream that Indonesia is pleased with the progress being made on Abadi, and is fully supportive of LNG export plans being proposed by Harbour Energy in the Andaman area.

If Andaman progresses, it could potentially leverage off the unused throughput capacity at the nearby Aceh LNG facility.

Harbour's Andaman II permit contains the large Timpan gas discovery, and Harbour is poised to start a multi-well drilling programme to build more resources for the project.

Ariadji told Upstream the Indonesian government supports Harbour's ambitions to develop an LNG scheme, and he was optimistic that Andaman and Abadi would not be the last new LNG developments for the Southeast Asian nation.

The country has good remaining gas prospectivity, including interesting plays in the western region where BP, among others, is formulating exploration plans.

Article continues below the advert

He said there are more than 60 production sharing contracts in Indonesia where there has been no exploration drilling.

Indonesia was once one of the leading LNG exporters worldwide, and was hopeful of a return to that type of leadership, he said.

Growth of gas supply to the domestic market is also important, and floating LNG solutions could play a role there in terms of moving gas to demand centres around the archipelago, said Ariadji.

The country also has ambitious plans in carbon capture, utilisation and storage, with multiple projects on the drawing board, both offshore and onshore.

The BP-led Tangguh CCUS project is the most advanced, with first injection planned in 2026-2027, said Ariadji.

The Abadi project also has a CCUS component.

Indonesia is aiming for a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and moving to net zero by 2060.

Follow all the news from the 24th World Petroleum Congress in the WPC Upstream Live Centre.

